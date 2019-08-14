|
Portman Hazel Of Carnarvon Grove, Sutton in Ashfield, sadly passed away on 20th August 2019, aged 91.
The Funeral Service takes place on Tuesday 20th August, 2:15pm, at The Sherwood Street Methodist Church, Huthwaite. Followed by the Committal at Mansfield Crematorium,at 3:15pm.
Family Flowers only. Any donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received and forwarded to The National Children's Deaf Society.
Funeral enquiries to Ken Gregory & Sons 01623 466600
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Aug. 14, 2019