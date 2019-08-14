Home

Ken Gregory & Sons
16 Dalestorth Road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG17 3AA
01623 466600
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
14:15
The Sherwood Street Methodist Church
Huthwaite
Committal
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
15:15
Mansfield Crematorium
Hazel Portman Notice
Portman Hazel Of Carnarvon Grove, Sutton in Ashfield, sadly passed away on 20th August 2019, aged 91.
The Funeral Service takes place on Tuesday 20th August, 2:15pm, at The Sherwood Street Methodist Church, Huthwaite. Followed by the Committal at Mansfield Crematorium,at 3:15pm.
Family Flowers only. Any donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received and forwarded to The National Children's Deaf Society.
Funeral enquiries to Ken Gregory & Sons 01623 466600
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Aug. 14, 2019
