WATTS Gerda Of 8 Birch Street, Church Warsop, passed away peacefully on 18th November 2019, aged 85 years.
The Funeral Service will take place at Mansfield Christian Community Centre on Friday 13th December 2019, at 12.30pm followed by a burial at Warsop Cemetery at 2.30pm . Family flowers only please and Donations in Lieu of flowers to Baily House Care Home and Mansfield Christian Community Centre.
All funeral enquiries to COOP Funeralcare Mansfield, 01623 627701
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Dec. 4, 2019