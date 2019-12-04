Home

Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd (Whitwell, Worksop)
94 Wellbeck Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 4TP
01909 720543
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:30
St Marys Norton Cuckney Church
George Warrener Notice
WARRENER George Anthony (Tony) Aged 84 years.
Of Langwith Lodge Care Home, formerly of Norwood Farm & Hose Cottage, Nether Langwith, passed away peacefully at Langwith Lodge on Saturday 16th November 2019.
Funeral service of Remembrance & Thanksgiving to be held on Monday 9th December 2019, at 12.30pm, St Mary's Norton Cuckney Church.
Family flower only. Donations in lieu of flowers to Dementia UK.
For further enquiries contact Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell on 01909 720543 or 01909 721494
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Dec. 4, 2019
