GLENN George Nathaniel George's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all involved in his healthcare throughout the years. This includes his GP's, Churchside Medical Centre, Wood Street, Mansfield, King's Mill Hospital, Sutton.
A special thank you to Paul Andrews and his team at the Civic Centre Quarters, Mansfield, Keith Brown, the celebrant and W.S. Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Directors. Money collected in lieu of flowers will be donated to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Oct. 30, 2019