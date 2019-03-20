|
BAXTER Gary 19th March 1957.
Treasured memories on your Birthday Son and Brother.
I thought of you today
but that is nothing new,
I thought about you yesterday
and will tomorrow too,
I think of you in silence
and make no outward show.
For what it meant to lose you
only those who love you know.
Remembering you is easy
I do it ever y day,
It's just the heartache of losing you
that will never go away.
With all our love
Mum, Dad, Tina, John and family.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 20, 2019
