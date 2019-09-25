Home

A.W.Lymn The Family Funeral Service
The Old Farm
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire NG19 9JZ
01623 623765
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00
St. Edmunds Church
Mansfield Woodhouse
Evelyn Revill Notice
REVILL Evelyn Patricia "PAT" Of Woodlands Way, Spion Kop. Sadly passed away on the 11th September aged 73 years. Funeral service to take place on Thursday 3rd October 2019, St. Edmunds Church, Mansfield Woodhouse at 12:00pm, followed by Committal at Mansfield Woodhouse Cemetery. Family Flowers only please and donations for The John Eastwood Hospice & Cancer Research.
Funeral enquiries to A W Lymn, The Family Funeral Service, Mansfield Woodhouse, 01623 623765. www.lymn.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Sept. 25, 2019
