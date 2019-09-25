|
REVILL Evelyn Patricia "PAT" Of Woodlands Way, Spion Kop. Sadly passed away on the 11th September aged 73 years. Funeral service to take place on Thursday 3rd October 2019, St. Edmunds Church, Mansfield Woodhouse at 12:00pm, followed by Committal at Mansfield Woodhouse Cemetery. Family Flowers only please and donations for The John Eastwood Hospice & Cancer Research.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Sept. 25, 2019