Keeton Eunice Of Hanbury
(Formerly Hatton).
Passed away at peace at Queens Hospital, Burton on Trent
on 27th February, aged 82 years.
Predeceased by late husband
Raymond (Ray) Keeton and
survived by sons Stephen and Alan, their families and extended families. Loved by everyone.
Service to be held on Friday
8th March 2019, Anglesey Chapel, Bretby Crematorium, Geary Lane, Bretby at 10am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Alzheimer's Research UK may be
left in the collection box at the service.
All enquries to J H Grice Funeral Services. Telephone 01283 812192.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 6, 2019
