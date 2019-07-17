|
|
|
A service at St Mary's Church preceded burial at Woodhouse Cemetery of Mrs Eunice May Clifton, aged 97, of Beck Crescent, Mansfield.
Born at Mansfield Woodhouse and a lifelong local resident, Eunice retired in 1981, having worked at Metal Box for 25 years.
Her interests included dancing, knitting, socialising, spending time with family and going on holiday.
Eunice, who passed away at Maun View Care Home on May 28, 2019, was predeceased by her husband Stanley Alfred Clifton and leaves daughters Marion and Elaine, son-in-law Vincent, one grandchild and three great-grandchildren.
Mourners were Mrs M. Collins, Mrs E. Edgington, Mr V. Edgington, Miss L. Collins, Miss S. Davis, Miss T. Harrison, Mr D. Collins, Mrs L. Haynes, Mr C. Harper, Mrs J. Harper, Mr R. Minett, Mrs B. Minett, Mr J. Butler, Mrs J. Wheelhouse, Mrs L. Copestake, Mr D. Edgington, Mrs J. Overton, Mrs W. Welsh, Mr J. Milnes, Miss J. Milnes, Mr A. Child, Mr T. Dinan, Mrs S. Dinan, Mr M. Heather, Mr and Mrs M. Sharpe, Mrs J. Wilkinson, Mrs F. Tyres, Miss K. Tyres.
The service was conducted by the Reverend John Burgess and arrangements were by Ivan Bramley.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on July 17, 2019