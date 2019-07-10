Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastwood
93 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3AJ
01773 531945
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00
St Helen's Church Selston
Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:30
St Helen's Churchyard
Ellen Macknight Notice
Macknight Ellen Of Selston passed away peacefully with her family by her side at home on the
27th June 2019, aged 97 years.
Ellen leaves loving Children, Margaret, Mary and Paul. 11 Grandchildren
and 9 Great Grandchildren.
Ellen will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
St Helen's Church Selston on Friday
19th July at 12.00pm followed by burial in St Helen's Churchyard at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please and any donations will be taken in lieu for
St Helen's Church, Selston and
Church of Christ, Selston.
For further enquiries please contact The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on July 10, 2019
