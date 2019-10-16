Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:15
All Saints Church
Annesley
Elizabeth Lester

Elizabeth Lester Notice
LESTER Elizabeth Passed away 21st September 2019, aged 77 years, former director of Park Garage, Mansfield Woodhouse.
Funeral service to take place at All Saints Church, Annesley on Thursday 24th October, at 11.15am, followed by cremation at Mansfield Crematorium. Family flowers only please by request but donations in lieu to Cancer Research UK and AMG Carers may be sent to A.W. Lymn, The Family Funeral Service, St James House, 53 Portland Road, Hucknall NG15 7SL.
Tel: 0115 9680737
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Oct. 16, 2019
