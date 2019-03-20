|
Broughton Eleanor (Nellie) Of Maun View Care Home Mansfield,
formerly of Warsop Vale.
Passed away 11th March 2019
aged 94 years. Funeral service Wednesday 27th March 2019 at
St Peter's & St Paul's Church Warsop at 2pm followed by burial at Warsop Cemetery. Family flowers by request, donations to The Salvation Army c/o the family. W.S.Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Service, 11 Poplar Grove, Forest Town, Mansfield, Notts, NG19 0HW
Tel 621114
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 20, 2019
