W S Ingham & Son Ltd (Forest Town, Mansfield)
The Poplars Funeral Home, 11 Poplar Grove
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire NG19 0HW
01623 621114
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
14:00
St Peter's & St Paul's Church
Warsop
Eleanor Broughton Notice
Broughton Eleanor (Nellie) Of Maun View Care Home Mansfield,
formerly of Warsop Vale.
Passed away 11th March 2019
aged 94 years. Funeral service Wednesday 27th March 2019 at
St Peter's & St Paul's Church Warsop at 2pm followed by burial at Warsop Cemetery. Family flowers by request, donations to The Salvation Army c/o the family. W.S.Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Service, 11 Poplar Grove, Forest Town, Mansfield, Notts, NG19 0HW
Tel 621114
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 20, 2019
