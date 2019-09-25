Resources More Obituaries for Elaine Mashiach Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elaine Mashiach

1963 - 2019 Notice Mashiach Elaine

(nee Chapman) 23/07/1963 - 25/07/2019

Elaine's family, her mother Audrey, brother Mark and cousin Carole would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support, messages of sympathy, cards of condolence, personal floral tributes and donations in lieu of flowers raised £429 for the John Eastwood Hospice Trust in Sutton.

Our thanks also go to all the healthcare staff at the hospice who showed care and compassion towards Elaine May we also thank Rev. Hazel Robinson for comforting words and service at All Saints Church, Annesley and Mansfield Crematorium.

The care and support of all staff at this sad time by A.W.Lymn in Sutton.

Our gratitude must go to Jenny Roby, Advanced Nurse Practitioner at the Ashfield Medical Centre, Annesley and Elaine Robinson, Palliative Care Nurse for Macmillan, for their dedication, support, care and compassion shown throughout.

Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Sept. 25, 2019