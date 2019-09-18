|
Munson Douglas of Jacksdale,
passed away peacefully
at the Kings Mill Hospital
on the 22nd August 2019
aged 91 years.
Douglas leaves behind loving
Wife Gladys, 2 Sons Rob and Roy,
2 Grandchildren, Gary and Lyndsey
and 6 Great Grandchildren .
Douglas will be sadly missed
by all his Family and Friends.
The funeral service will be held
at Mansfield Crematorium
(Newstead Chapel) on
Monday 23rd September at 1.00pm .
Family flowers only please and
any donations will be taken in lieu
for The British Heart Foundation.
For further enquiries please contact
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Sept. 18, 2019