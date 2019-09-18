Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastwood
93 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3AJ
01773 531945
Douglas Munson Notice
Munson Douglas of Jacksdale,
passed away peacefully
at the Kings Mill Hospital
on the 22nd August 2019
aged 91 years.
Douglas leaves behind loving
Wife Gladys, 2 Sons Rob and Roy,
2 Grandchildren, Gary and Lyndsey
and 6 Great Grandchildren .
Douglas will be sadly missed
by all his Family and Friends.
The funeral service will be held
at Mansfield Crematorium
(Newstead Chapel) on
Monday 23rd September at 1.00pm .
Family flowers only please and
any donations will be taken in lieu
for The British Heart Foundation.
For further enquiries please contact
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Sept. 18, 2019
