MILWARD Dorothy Of Parkside Nursing Home formerly of Hawksworth Avenue, Forest Town. Passed away 27th February 2019 aged 88 years. Funeral service to take place 2.00pm on Wednesday 20th March 2019 at Mansfield Crematorium. Family flowers by request. Donations in lieu of flowers are for Cancer Research UK c/o W.S. Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Service, 11 Poplar Grove, Forest Town, Mansfield NG19 0HW
Tel: 01623 621114
www.wsingham.co.uk
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 13, 2019
