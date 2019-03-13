Home

POWERED BY

Services
W S Ingham & Son Ltd (Forest Town, Mansfield)
The Poplars Funeral Home, 11 Poplar Grove
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire NG19 0HW
01623 621114
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Milward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Milward

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Milward Notice
MILWARD Dorothy Of Parkside Nursing Home formerly of Hawksworth Avenue, Forest Town. Passed away 27th February 2019 aged 88 years. Funeral service to take place 2.00pm on Wednesday 20th March 2019 at Mansfield Crematorium. Family flowers by request. Donations in lieu of flowers are for Cancer Research UK c/o W.S. Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Service, 11 Poplar Grove, Forest Town, Mansfield NG19 0HW
Tel: 01623 621114
www.wsingham.co.uk
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.