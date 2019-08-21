|
Burgin Dorothy (Dot) Dot's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations in lieu of flowers raised £300 for the Lindhurst Ward at Mansfield Community Hospital. We would particularly like to thank all staff on Lindhurst Ward and Mark for his eulogy, along with Rev Levey for his service and everyone at Ivan Bramley for their care and attention
at this sad time.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Aug. 21, 2019