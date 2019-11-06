|
|
|
Bolland Dorothy Loving wife to the Late Ralph Bolland of Mansfield, Coningsby and Woodhall Spa, passed away peacefully at
Pilgrim Hospital on 17th October 2019.
A much-loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral service to be held at Boston Crematorium Thursday 14th November 2019 at 11.30 am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK. All enquiries to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, 36 High Street, Coningsby, LN4 4RA. 01526 345999
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Nov. 6, 2019