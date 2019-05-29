|
WHITE Doreen Of Bradforth Avenue, Mansfield.
Passed away 12th May 2019, aged 87.
Funeral service 10.30am on
Tuesday 11th June 2019 at Big Barn Lane Methodist Church, followed by cremation at Mansfield Crematorium at 11.15am. Family flowers by request. Donations in lieu of flowers are for British Heart Foundation c/o
W.S. Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Service
11 Poplar Grove, Forest Town, Mansfield NG19 0HW, Tel: 01623 621114
www.wsingham.co.uk
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on May 29, 2019
