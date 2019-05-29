Home

W S Ingham & Son Ltd (Forest Town, Mansfield)
The Poplars Funeral Home, 11 Poplar Grove
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire NG19 0HW
01623 621114
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:30
Big Barn Lane Methodist Church
Committal
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:15
Mansfield Crematorium
Doreen White Notice
WHITE Doreen Of Bradforth Avenue, Mansfield.
Passed away 12th May 2019, aged 87.
Funeral service 10.30am on
Tuesday 11th June 2019 at Big Barn Lane Methodist Church, followed by cremation at Mansfield Crematorium at 11.15am. Family flowers by request. Donations in lieu of flowers are for British Heart Foundation c/o
W.S. Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Service
11 Poplar Grove, Forest Town, Mansfield NG19 0HW, Tel: 01623 621114
www.wsingham.co.uk
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on May 29, 2019
