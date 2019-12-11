Home

Doreen Dellow Notice
Dellow Doreen May, Nee Clarke Of Elder Street Kirkby in Ashfield sadly passed away on 25th November, aged 95. The Funeral Service takes place on Thursday 19th December 2019 at Kingsway Cemetery Chapel, Kirkby in Ashfield, followed by the Committal at Kingsway Cemetery. The family have asked for family flowers only. Any donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received and forwarded to Orchard Primary School Kirkby in Ashfield.
Funeral enquiries to Ken Gregory & Sons, Kirkby 01623 466610
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Dec. 11, 2019
