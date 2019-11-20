Home

A.Wass Funeral Directors ltd
10 Priestsic Road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG17 4EB
01623 557313
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:30
Christ the King R/C Church
Alfreton
Desmond Hough

Notice Condolences

Desmond Hough Notice
HOUGH Desmond Walter Paul Of Grange Street, Alfreton. Passed away 9th Nov 2019, aged 66 years.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 25th November 2019, 11.30am Christ the King R/C Church, Alfreton, followed by burial in Alfreton cemetery.
Family flowers only please and donations will be kindly accepted for Macmillan Nurses and Treetops Hospice.
All funeral enquiries to: A Wass Funeral Directors Ltd, 10 Priestsic Road, Sutton, Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Nov. 20, 2019
