|
|
|
HOUGH Desmond Walter Paul Of Grange Street, Alfreton. Passed away 9th Nov 2019, aged 66 years.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 25th November 2019, 11.30am Christ the King R/C Church, Alfreton, followed by burial in Alfreton cemetery.
Family flowers only please and donations will be kindly accepted for Macmillan Nurses and Treetops Hospice.
All funeral enquiries to: A Wass Funeral Directors Ltd, 10 Priestsic Road, Sutton, Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Nov. 20, 2019