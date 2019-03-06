Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:15
Big Barn Lane Methodist Church
Notice

Deana Daniel Notice
DANIEL Deana Of Oak Drive, Forest Town.
Passed away 11th February 2019,
aged 81 years. Funeral service 11.15am on Tuesday 12th March 2019,
Big Barn Lane Methodist Church, followed by cremation at Mansfield
Crematorium. Family flowers by request. Donations, in lieu of flowers, are for Jerry Green Animal Sanctuary c/o the family. Family have requested that mourners do not wear black.
W.S. Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Directors 11 Poplar Grove, Forest Town
NG19 0HW Tel: 01623 621114
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 6, 2019
