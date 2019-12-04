|
CLOUGH David Of Cedar Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, aged 64 years, has passed away on 16th November 2019.
Funeral service takes place on Thursday 12th December 2019, 4.15pm, at Mansfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers are to Incest and Sexual Abuse Survivors (ISAS). Family have requested No black clothing to be worn.
All enquiries to Ivan Bramley Funeral Director, Bancroft Lane, Mansfield, Notts, NG18 5NA 01623 624918
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Dec. 4, 2019