C Terry Funeral Services Limited (Bulwell, Nottingham)
Bulwell High Road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG6 8NU
0115 977 0866
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00
Mansfield Crematorium Newstead Chapel
Cyril Cartledge Notice
Cartledge Cyril Passed away on
Saturday 12th October, 2019
aged 71 years.

The Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Mansfield Crematorium
Newstead Chapel on
Friday 1st November 2019 at 11.00am.

By request family flowers only please, but if desired, donations, made payable to 'Cancer Research UK'
may be sent to C Terry Funeral Services
244 Bulwell High Road
Bulwell, Nottingham
NG6 8NU
Telephone 0115 9770866
A donation box will also be taken
on the funeral.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Oct. 23, 2019
