Constance Mudford Notice
MUDFORD Constance Brenda Of Darleydale Close, Mansfield has died peacefully at The Hospice of St. Francis, Berkhamsted, on 21st November, aged 88, with her children, Neil, Kathryn and Sarah around her. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service takes place on Friday 13th December 2019, Mansfield Crematorium, at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Funeral enquiries to Ken Gregory & Sons, Mansfield 01623 466620
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Dec. 4, 2019
