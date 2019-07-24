Resources More Obituaries for Colin Clay Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Colin Clay

Notice CLAY Colin Vanessa would like to thank everyone at this sad time for cards of condolence, prayers and attending the funeral remembrance and celebration of my Dad's life and for sympathies expressed by all who knew him. A special thank you to Christine Evans who conducted the service for the way she told Dad's story at Huthwaite All Saints Church. And the support at the refreshments at the Hilcote Country Club to remember the life of Colin. Thank you to everyone who generously donated in lieu of flowers raised £1000 for a memorial picnic bench on Brierley Park, Huthwaite.

Fly High Courageous Warrier Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on July 24, 2019