Allen Colin Aged 87 years, of Mansfield.
Passed away peacefully
on 11th October 2019
and will be greatly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at 1:30pm on Wednesday 6th November 2019 at St Edmunds Church, Mansfield Woodhouse followed by interment in Mansfield Woodhouse Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, however, anyone wishing to make a donation to Parkinson's UK will be gratefully received. Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Oct. 23, 2019