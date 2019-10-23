Home

A.W. Lymn (Sutton in Ashfield)
Station House
Sutton in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire NG17 5HB
01623 980 080
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
16:15
Mansfield Crematorium, Thoresby Chapel
FRANCIS Claire Michelle Of Millers Way, Kirkby in Ashfield. Sadly passed away on the 11th October 2019, aged 54 years. Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 29th October 2019, Mansfield Crematorium, Thoresby Chapel at 4:15pm. Claire's family have asked for no black to be worn, bright colours if possible. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for The John Eastwood Hospice. Funeral enquiries to A W Lymn, The Family Funeral Service, Sutton in Ashfield, 01623 980080. www.lymn.co.uk/obituaries.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Oct. 23, 2019
