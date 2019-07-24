Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
15:30
Sherwood Forest Crematorium
Christopher Wyld

Notice Condolences

Christopher Wyld Notice
Wyld Christopher Wilfred
With profound, heartfelt sadness we announce the passing of Christopher Wilfred Wyld, 66, of Tuxford, Nottinghamshire on 9th July, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Chris was a larger than life character with an infectious personality, a laugh that was second-to-none and the best hair in the business.
He leaves behind children Daniel and Nicola, partner Christine, daughter-in-law Rachel, sister Elaine, grandchildren Harry and Oliver, T-Rex and most importantly, his beloved scooters.
Please join us in celebrating the life of 'King Mod' at Sherwood Forest Crematorium on Friday 26th July at 3:30Pm. The family have requested bright colours only.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare 01623 836090
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on July 24, 2019
