Wyld Christopher Wilfred
With profound, heartfelt sadness we announce the passing of Christopher Wilfred Wyld, 66, of Tuxford, Nottinghamshire on 9th July, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Chris was a larger than life character with an infectious personality, a laugh that was second-to-none and the best hair in the business.
He leaves behind children Daniel and Nicola, partner Christine, daughter-in-law Rachel, sister Elaine, grandchildren Harry and Oliver, T-Rex and most importantly, his beloved scooters.
Please join us in celebrating the life of 'King Mod' at Sherwood Forest Crematorium on Friday 26th July at 3:30Pm. The family have requested bright colours only.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare 01623 836090
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on July 24, 2019