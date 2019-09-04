|
TAYLOR Brian Leslie Of Garibaldi Road, Forest Town
Passed away 22nd August 2019,
aged 60 years. Funeral service 11.00am Thursday 12th September 2019
All Saint's Church, Clipstone followed by burial at Mansfield Cemetery
Family flowers by request.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, are for Intensive Care Unit at QMC Hospital
c/o the family. W.S. Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Directors, 11 Poplar Grove, Forest Town NG19 0HW
Tel: 01623 621114
www.wsingham.co.uk
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Sept. 4, 2019