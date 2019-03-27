|
Robinson Brian Harold of Rainworth, passed peacefully away on 15th March 2019, aged 82 years.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 5th April 2019 at St Simon &
St Jude Church, Rainworth at 2.15pm followed by committal at Mansfield
& District Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers to the
John Eastwood Hospice may be sent
c/o A.W.Lymn, The Family Funeral Service, Rainworth Tel: 01623 797647. www.lymn.co.uk
