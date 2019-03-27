Home

Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
14:15
St Simon & St Jude Church
Rainworth
Brian Robinson Notice
Robinson Brian Harold of Rainworth, passed peacefully away on 15th March 2019, aged 82 years.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 5th April 2019 at St Simon &
St Jude Church, Rainworth at 2.15pm followed by committal at Mansfield
& District Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers to the
John Eastwood Hospice may be sent
c/o A.W.Lymn, The Family Funeral Service, Rainworth Tel: 01623 797647. www.lymn.co.uk
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 27, 2019
