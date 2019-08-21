|
|
|
Langford Brenda (nee Brewer) Of Hill Crescent, Sutton In Ashfield. Sadly passed away on 8th August 2019, aged 70. The Funeral Service takes place on Thursday 22nd August, The Salvation Army Hall, Sutton In Ashfield, at 11:30am, followed by Committal at Kingsway Cemetery, Kirkby In Ashfield, 12:30pm. The Family have requested that any donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received and forwarded to John Eastwood Hospice.
Funeral enquiries to Ken Gregory & Sons, Sutton 01623 466600
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Aug. 21, 2019