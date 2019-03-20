Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:45
Mansfield Crematorium
Brenda Akers Notice
Akers Brenda Passed away peacefully on 2nd March 2019 in Kings Mill Hospital, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Frank and loving mum to Julie.
Also a devoted momma to Rebecca & Francesca and momma Brenda to Great-grandson A J.
Funeral service and cremation at Mansfield Crematorium on Tuesday 26th March at 11:45 am. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers for Cancer Research UK may be given at the service of forwarded to Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham, NG15 7SL. tel. 0115 9632211
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 20, 2019
