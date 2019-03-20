|
|
|
Akers Brenda Passed away peacefully on 2nd March 2019 in Kings Mill Hospital, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Frank and loving mum to Julie.
Also a devoted momma to Rebecca & Francesca and momma Brenda to Great-grandson A J.
Funeral service and cremation at Mansfield Crematorium on Tuesday 26th March at 11:45 am. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of flowers for Cancer Research UK may be given at the service of forwarded to Graham Ward Funeral Service,
9 Portland Road, Hucknall, Nottingham, NG15 7SL. tel. 0115 9632211
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 20, 2019
