GRAVESTOCK Beryl Beryl's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives and friends for their support and sympathy following their sad loss. Donations in lieu of flowers raised £501 for the John Eastwood Hospice.
We would particularly like to thank the staff of Ward 24, King's Mill Hospital and the Faith Centre for their care and support Reverend Canon Paul Bentley for his comforting words and service and everyone at Ken Gregory & Sons, Mansfield for their respectful care and attention at this sad time.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Aug. 10, 2019