England Barry Of Mansfield, Woodhouse, passed away on 12th June 2019, aged 71 years.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 28th June at St Edmunds Church Mansfield Woodhouse at 1pm followed by a committal at Mansfield Crematorium at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers will be for Nottinghamshire Hospice at Home and 4th Mansfield Woodhouse Scouts
Funeral enquires to Co op Funeralcare Mansfield 01623 627701
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 26, 2019
