Barrie Smedley

Smedley Barrie 13th September 2012
Life is not the same Barrie, without you.
Although you left a while ago
sometimes, throughout the year
just for a fleeting moment,
I forget that you're not here.
Not here to share a cosy chat
or give me sound advice
to ask about the things I've planned
and if my day was nice.
That's why lift doesn't seem the same
for when your had to end
the world lost someone wonderful
and I lost my best friend.
Loving you always,
Joan x x
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Sept. 11, 2019
