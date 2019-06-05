Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Brigg
3b Queen Street
Brigg, Lincolnshire DN20 8HY
01652 653 621
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
14:00
Woodlands Crematorium
Scunthorpe
Audrey Tattersall Notice
Tattersall Audrey Elsie Audrey, wife of the late Chriss, passed away peacefully on 27th May 2019,
aged 89 years. Much loved mum of Judith and mother-in-law of Peter, and
cherished grandma of Charlotte.
Would friends please meet for the funeral service at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe on Thursday 13th June at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Lindsey Lodge Hospice, Burringham Road, Scunthorpe, DN17 2AA.
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 3b Queen Street, Brigg, DN20 8HY 01652 653621.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 5, 2019
