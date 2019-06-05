Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
15:15
Sherwood Street Methodist Church
Huthwaite
PICKBOURNE Audrey Of Ashcroft Care Home, Sutton-in-Ashfield, formerly of Woodland Avenue, Huthwaite. Sadly passed away on 22nd May 2019, aged 85 years.
Funeral service will take place on Friday 7th June, Sherwood Street Methodist Church Huthwaite at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Alzheimer's Society will be gratefully received.
Funeral enquiries to Ken Greory & Sons, Sutton-in-Ashfield,
01623 466600.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 5, 2019
