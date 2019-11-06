|
TATHAM Anne Margaret Of Dawgates Lane, Skegby.
Passed away 31st October 2019, aged 69 years. Funeral service to take place on Thursday 14th November 2019, 3.00pm St Andrews Church, Skegby, followed by committal at Amber Valley Crematorium. Family flowers only please and donations will be kindly accepted for The Mike Cassidy Renal Unit at King's Mill Hospital.
All funeral enquiries to: A Wass Funeral Directors Ltd, 10 Priestsic Road, Sutton, Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Nov. 6, 2019