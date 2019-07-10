|
|
|
Andrews William Denys Cathcart CBE, WS.
Auchairne Ballantrae At home on 1 July 2019, Denys Andrews, Past President of the Law Society of Scotland and Member of the Lands Tribunal for Scotland, former Partner of Shepherd & Wedderburn LLP, Husband and life long friend of May Andrews (nee O'Beirne), proud Father of Caroline, Patrick, Martin and Alison, and Grandfather of Christopher, Katie, Thomas, Martha, Joshua, Nicholas, Victoria, Jonathan, Robert, Matthew, Sarah, Lucy and Rosie. By his own wish he has already been privately cremated.
Published in Carrick Gazette on July 10, 2019