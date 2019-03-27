Home

Scobie Georgina The family of the late Georgina would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received during their sad loss.
Thanks to all doctors and staff at
Dailly Medical Practice.
Thanks also the Reverend J Anderson for a comforting service and
John McWhirter and Son for
funeral arrangements.
Also thanks for the Cake Box in Ochiltree for a lovely funeral tea.
A kind donation of £413.64 was received for Dailly Parish Church.
Published in Carrick Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
