WEDLOCK William Peacefully but suddenly, at Wishaw General Hospital, on March 16, 2019, surround by his loving family. Beloved husband of Elizabeth, loving father of Lawrence and Graham and proud grandfather of Arthur, Jeannie, Jantra and Alexander. Funeral service will take place at Greyfriars Parish Church, on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 2.30 pm, followed by committal service at Holytown Crematorium at 3.30 pm. Family flowers only please. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
