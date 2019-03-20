|
|
|
WALKER William William's family wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy during their recent bereavement. Special thanks to doctors, nursing staff and Podiatry at Wishaw General Hospital and Hairmyres Hospital and to district nurses. Also to his friend Peter McCallum for all his help and support. Thanks to Rev Elspeth Maclean and Robert Allan for spiritual comfort and the Co-operative Funeralcare, Carluke for funeral arrangements and Allison Brown for catering.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
