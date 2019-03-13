Home

WALKER William (Happy) Suddenly at Wishaw General Hospital, on March 7, 2019, after a long valiant battle with ill health. William, age 75, beloved husband of Kay and loving father to Catherine and his late son John, daughter-in-law Morag and much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still.
Funeral service, to which all friends are respectfully invited at St Paul's Parish Church Forth, on March 18, commencing at 1 pm, thereafter to Carnwath Cemetery, arriving approximately 2 pm.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
