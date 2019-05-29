|
|
|
SMITH Walter Shona and family would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their cards, flowers and kind words after the loss of Walter. Many thanks to the staff of Lady Home Hospital, Douglas, also to all of the staff at Woodhurst, Carluke, to my dads carers from SRS, heartfelt thanks to the paramedics who attended at Woodhurst, grateful thanks to Ian Brown, for his help and guidance at this difficult time and to Rev Jim Cutler for a fitting tribute to my dad.
Published in Carluke Gazette on May 29, 2019
