ELDER Theresa It is with great sadness that we must pass on this news, Theresa Elder, has passed away suddenly, at her home, on November 22, 2019. We would greatly appreciate that instead of flowers people could make donations to ESTEEM Clydesdale, a mental health charity that Theresa co founded and which was one of her greatest passions in life, that she worked tirelessly to promote and improve throughout Lanarkshire. Theresa was an inspiration to us all and she will be dearly missed.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019
