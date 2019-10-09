|
JEFFERSON Stewart Peacefully, at Wishaw General Hospital, on October 6, 2019, Stewart P. Jefferson, (formerly D. Purdie & Sons, Joiners, Lanark), aged 90 years. Beloved husband of Olive Muir, devoted father to Leslie, Alan and Robin, father-in-law to Lorna-Jane and Fanny and grandfather to Afton, Cameron and Chloe. Funeral service at Greyfriars Parish Church, Lanark, on Friday, October 11, at 10.30 am, thereafter to Springbank Cemetery, Lanark, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019