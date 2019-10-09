Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30
Greyfriars Parish Church
Lanark
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stewart JEFFERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stewart JEFFERSON

Notice Condolences

Stewart JEFFERSON Notice
JEFFERSON Stewart Peacefully, at Wishaw General Hospital, on October 6, 2019, Stewart P. Jefferson, (formerly D. Purdie & Sons, Joiners, Lanark), aged 90 years. Beloved husband of Olive Muir, devoted father to Leslie, Alan and Robin, father-in-law to Lorna-Jane and Fanny and grandfather to Afton, Cameron and Chloe. Funeral service at Greyfriars Parish Church, Lanark, on Friday, October 11, at 10.30 am, thereafter to Springbank Cemetery, Lanark, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.