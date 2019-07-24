Home

Scott AITCHISON

Notice

Scott AITCHISON Notice
AITCHISON Scott The family of the late Scott Aitchison, wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown by family and friends during their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks are extended to the family minister, Ironside Funeral Services, Jimmy Warnock, The Secret Garden and the Elphinstone Hotel, for their support, services and professionalism. A collection of £1,900 was raised for The British Heart Foundation. Thank you to all those who gave so generously in Scott's memory.
Published in Carluke Gazette on July 24, 2019
