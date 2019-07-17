|
AITCHISON Scott Unexpectedly, at the Golden Jubilee Hospital, Glasgow, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, Scott Paisley Aitchison, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Hazel Lawson, much loved dad of Gillian and Lynn, father-in-law to William and Finlay and a devoted papa to Lauren and Finlay. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, Edinburgh, on Friday, July 19, at 10 am, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiring collection, in aid of a chosen charity.
Published in Carluke Gazette on July 17, 2019