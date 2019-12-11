Home

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
13:00
St Nicholas Parish Church
Lanark
GOTTLIEB Rosemary Peacefully, at Lady Home Cottage Hospital, Douglas, on December 9, 2019, Rosemary, aged 72 years. Beloved sister to Marjory and Wullie. Devoted aunt to Jan, William, Eddie and Caroline and great-aunt to Declan, Megan, Kieran and Aiden. Funeral service will take place at St Nicholas Parish Church, Lanark, on Monday, December 16, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Service will be followed by a private interment and tea at the New Lanark Hotel. At Rosemary's request, bright clothing is to be worn.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019
