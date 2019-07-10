|
|
|
WILSON Robert Margaret and family would like to thank family and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, following the sad loss of Robert (Bert) . We would like to thank the Lanark Doctors and district nurses and all HRM Homecare staff for the exceptional care that was given to Bert. With thanks to the Rev. Louise Mackay for her comforting service and to Ian Brown Funeral Director and staff for their help and professionalism.. Donations of £250 were gratefully received for the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Carluke Gazette on July 10, 2019