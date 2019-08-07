Home

Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
13:00
Law Parish Church
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
14:00
Avenue Road Cemetery
Carstairs
View Map
CLELLAND Rea Suddenly, but peacefully at home, with her family beside her, on July 29, 2019, aged 88, Rea, (née Maria Brown), beloved wife of the late Jimmy Clelland (Law) and formerly of the late Jackie Gibson (Carstairs Junction).
Joyfully reunited with both.
Devoted and dearly loved mum of Robert and Mary and fond step-mum to Malcolm. Service at Law Parish Church on Friday, August 9, at 1 pm, thereafter to Avenue Road Cemetery, Carstairs at 2 pm, to which all friends are invited.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019
